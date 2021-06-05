Detroit Tigers get bad news regarding P Spencer Turnbull

After leaving Friday nights game, the hope was that Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull would be able to make his next start.

Unfortunately, that will not be the case as the Tigers just announced that they have placed Turnbull on the 10 day injured list.

Let’s hope the Turnbull is able to return after a brief time on the injured list, as he has been very solid for the Tigers this season.

 

