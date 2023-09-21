Detroit Tigers Hire Jeff Greenberg as General Manager

Detroit Tigers Hire Jeff Greenberg as New General Manager

The Detroit Tigers have made a significant move in their leadership, announcing the appointment of Jeff Greenberg as their General Manager. At just 37 years old, Greenberg brings innovation and a wealth of experience to the position. This hire marks an important chapter in the Tigers' history, as they seek to revitalize the franchise's performance and competitiveness.

“I’m thrilled to add an executive of Jeff’s quality to our baseball operations leadership team,” said Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris. “Throughout this search, it was important for me to find someone who can fit seamlessly into the culture we’re building here. I also wanted to bring in someone with a fresh perspective and new ideas that could challenge us on a daily basis and make us all better as we strive towards our goal of bringing postseason baseball back to Detroit. We’re excited to welcome Jeff, his wife, Erin, and their sons, Leo and Sam to the Tigers family.”

Jeff Greenberg Takes the Helm

The Tigers have hired Jeff Greenberg as their new General Manager. Greenberg joins the Tigers after serving as an Associate General Manager with the Chicago Blackhawks for the past 16 months. His journey to this leadership position includes an impressive 11-year tenure with the Chicago Cubs, culminating in his role as Assistant General Manager. During his time with the Cubs, Greenberg played a pivotal role in the team's success, contributing to five postseason appearances, including the historic 2016 World Series championship. Greenberg's arrival is viewed as a positive step in the Tigers' mission to bring postseason baseball back to Detroit.

“It’s an extraordinary honor to take on this role with one of the most historic franchises in Major League Baseball,” said Greenberg. “Throughout my conversations with Scott, Chris Ilitch and the rest of the team with the Tigers, it became clear that this organization is headed in a great direction with an incredible culture of development and innovation that I’m excited to be part of. Another constant message in those conversations was that Tigers fans want to see winning baseball deep into October. I’m excited to get to work with our front office on off-season and longer-term plans to make that our reality.”

Bottom Line – A New Beginning in Motown

As Jeff Greenberg steps into his role as General Manager of the Detroit Tigers, the franchise embarks on a new journey filled with potential and promise. The Tigers are eager to tap into Greenberg's vision and expertise to create a winning legacy. With determination and innovation at the forefront, the Tigers are poised to author a new chapter in their storied history, aiming for success on the baseball diamond.