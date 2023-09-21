Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Tigers Hire Jeff Greenberg as General Manager

Detroit Tigers Hire Jeff Greenberg as GM: Yep, it is the same Jeff Greenberg you are thinking of.

Detroit Tigers Hire Jeff Greenberg as New General Manager

The Detroit Tigers have made a significant move in their leadership, announcing the appointment of Jeff Greenberg as their General Manager. At just 37 years old, Greenberg brings innovation and a wealth of experience to the position. This hire marks an important chapter in the Tigers' history, as they seek to revitalize the franchise's performance and competitiveness.

Inside The Article
Detroit Tigers Hire Jeff Greenberg as New General ManagerJeff Greenberg Takes the HelmTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – A New Beginning in Motown

“I’m thrilled to add an executive of Jeff’s quality to our baseball operations leadership team,” said Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris. “Throughout this search, it was important for me to find someone who can fit seamlessly into the culture we’re building here. I also wanted to bring in someone with a fresh perspective and new ideas that could challenge us on a daily basis and make us all better as we strive towards our goal of bringing postseason baseball back to Detroit. We’re excited to welcome Jeff, his wife, Erin, and their sons, Leo and Sam to the Tigers family.”

Detroit Tigers Hire Jeff Greenberg

Jeff Greenberg Takes the Helm

The Tigers have hired Jeff Greenberg as their new General Manager. Greenberg joins the Tigers after serving as an Associate General Manager with the Chicago Blackhawks for the past 16 months. His journey to this leadership position includes an impressive 11-year tenure with the Chicago Cubs, culminating in his role as Assistant General Manager. During his time with the Cubs, Greenberg played a pivotal role in the team's success, contributing to five postseason appearances, including the historic 2016 World Series championship. Greenberg's arrival is viewed as a positive step in the Tigers' mission to bring postseason baseball back to Detroit.

Read More

Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene to undergo season-ending surgery

Miguel Cabrera pop-up shop opens up in Detroit

Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Max Scherzer likely OUT for remainder of season

“It’s an extraordinary honor to take on this role with one of the most historic franchises in Major League Baseball,” said Greenberg. “Throughout my conversations with Scott, Chris Ilitch and the rest of the team with the Tigers, it became clear that this organization is headed in a great direction with an incredible culture of development and innovation that I’m excited to be part of. Another constant message in those conversations was that Tigers fans want to see winning baseball deep into October. I’m excited to get to work with our front office on off-season and longer-term plans to make that our reality.”

1984 Detroit Tigers Opening Day Alex Herrera Casey Mize Tarik Skubal Freddy Pacheco Jose Alvarez Riley Greene Spencer Torkelson Matt Manning Kerry Carpenter Colt Keith Miami Marlins Roger Craig Braden Bristo Anthony Misiewicz Minnesota Twins 2023 All-Star Futures Game Tyler Alexander Mike Trout Max Anderson Steele Walker Jatnk Diaz Jace Jung Jackson Jobe Eduardo Rodriguez Michael Lorenzen Andrew Vasquez Matt Manning OUT Detroit Tigers Hire Jeff Greenberg

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Tigers have named Jeff Greenberg as their new General Manager.
  2. Greenberg brings a wealth of experience from roles with the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Blackhawks.
  3. His appointment reflects the Tigers' commitment to reinvigorate the franchise.

Bottom Line – A New Beginning in Motown

As Jeff Greenberg steps into his role as General Manager of the Detroit Tigers, the franchise embarks on a new journey filled with potential and promise. The Tigers are eager to tap into Greenberg's vision and expertise to create a winning legacy. With determination and innovation at the forefront, the Tigers are poised to author a new chapter in their storied history, aiming for success on the baseball diamond.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?