Whomever is running the Twitter account for the Detroit Tigers needs a raise, immediately.

NBCS analyst Pete Hailey took to social media and had a few choice words to say about the Tigers, essentially saying they’ve been irrelevant since the Ty Cobb era. It wasn’t long before he got a response:

Have you mattered since this ratio? — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 12, 2021

Let us raise a glass in honor of who happened to be behind the keyboard for Detroit’s twitter account last night.