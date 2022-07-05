Detroit Tigers lose yet another pitcher to injury

How many times can we write a story about a Detroit Tigers pitcher getting injured in the same season?

Unfortunately, we don’t yet have an answer to that question as they just keep falling.

On Tuesday, against the Cleveland Guardians, Tigers RP Wily Peralta was forced to leave with what the team reported to be a hamstring spasm.

Though that does not sound like a very serious injury, it sounds like it will be enough to land Peralta on the injured list.

Following the game, A.J. Hinch said he expects Peralta to land on the IL.

As noted by Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, this could mean a return for Will Vest, who was optioned to Toledo on Monday.

A.J. Hinch said he expects Wily Peralta will need an IL stint after his hamstring spasm tonight. Will Vest could return quickly. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) July 6, 2022

