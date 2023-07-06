Detroit Tigers make decision on Tyler Nevin, Zach Logue

According to a report from Chris McCosky, the Detroit Tigers have made a decision on Tyler Nevin and Zach Logue. McCosky is reporting that both Nevin and Logue have been optioned to Triple-A Toledo.

Tigers make decision on Nevin, Logue

Nevin has played in 21 games for the Tigers so far this season. In those games (55 plate appearances), he is batting just .125 with one home run and five RBIs.

Logue has pitched in two games for the Tigers in 2023. In those games, he has posted a 7.71 ERA in 7.0 innings of work.

Other Roster News

In addition to Nevin and Logue being sent down to Toledo, Anthony Misiewicz, who had been placed on waivers by the Tigers, has been claimed by the New York Yankees.