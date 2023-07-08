Detroit Tigers send a harsh message to Jonathan Schoop

It hasn't been the best of seasons for Jonathan Schoop, and he just got a message of tough love from the Detroit Tigers ahead of the 2023 MLB All-Star break, who made the decision to designate him for assignment following tonight's blowout loss at the hands of the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.

Schoop's numbers in 2023 haven't been his best

It's been a struggle for Schoop in 2023, who has yet to hit a home run while also having only seven RBI and .213 batting average this year. He also has 13 walks, 37 strikeouts, and a .550 OPS. Meanwhile, he's gone 4-for-11 in July.

He's been DFA'd by the Tigers

After tonight's game, Schoop was informed by the Tigers that he's been designated for assignment. The news was first broken by Tigers beat writer Evan Petzold.

Right now, he's still owed about $3.47 million of his salary. Should he clear waivers, he can sign with any other team for a pro-rated salary, while the Tigers would pay the remainder of what is owed to him. He's in the second season of a two-year extension that he signed in August of 2021.

Bottom Line

Schoop did have himself some good moments with the Tigers, especially in the 2021 season when he hit 22 home runs.

If this is indeed the end of his time win Detroit, we wish Schoop the best of luck and hope that he can rebound with another team.