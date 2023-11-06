Detroit Tigers make surprise decision on Tyler Alexander, announce flurry of roster moves

The 2023 MLB season is officially in the books and the Texas Rangers are the World Series Champions. As far as our Detroit Tigers go, they have been focused on the offseason for quite a while now, and on Monday, they announced a flurry of roster moves, including the announcement that they have designated LHP Tyler Alexander for assignment.

What Moves Did the Detroit Tigers Make?

On Monday, the Tigers announced the following roster moves:

Exercised the club option of C Carson Kelly and OF Mark Canha

and OF Selected RHP Keider Montero to the 40-man roster

to the 40-man roster Reinstated RHP's Casey Mize and Freddy Pacheco , LHP Tyler Alexander and OF's Riley Greene and Austin Meadows from the 60-day injured list

and , LHP Tyler Alexander and OF's and from the 60-day injured list RHP Trey Wingenter and LHP Andrew Vasquez have cleared waivers and have been outrighted to Triple A Toledo

and LHP have cleared waivers and have been outrighted to Triple A Toledo INF Zack Short was claimed on waivers by New York (NL)

was claimed on waivers by New York (NL) Designated LHP Tyler Alexander for Assignment

An Unexpected Move

Out of the moves listed above, the most interesting is the decision to designate LHP Tyler Alexander for assignment. Despite tossing just 44 innings in the 2023 season due to an injury, his versatility and consistent strike-throwing skills had established him as a valuable asset in the bullpen during his time with the Tigers. In his abbreviated playing time last year, he managed to strike out 44 batters while issuing just five walks, which makes this move a bit unexpected.

Bottom Line: Moving Forward

The Detroit Tigers have made a surprising move by designating Tyler Alexander for assignment, signaling their commitment to revamp the team and address future challenges as they transition into the offseason. These roster moves offer a glimpse into the Tigers' strategy as they aim to build a competitive squad for the next season.