Detroit Tigers OF Max Clark is already taking one for the team

On Sunday night, the Detroit Tigers used the No. 3 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft to select high school outfielder, Max Clark. After being selected by the Tigers, Clark told reporters that he is ready to start helping the team, and he has already done so by saving them some cash.

“I want to be the guy who can change a clubhouse, be the guy that's playing 110% every single day, having an absolute blast doing it, encouraging others to play as hard as they can and have as much fun as they can at the same time,” he said.” That's what we want to do.”

Clark is already taking one for the team

It is anticipated that Max Clark will finalize an agreement with the Detroit Tigers for an under-slot deal, securing a bonus of $7,698,000, equivalent to the value assigned to the No. 4 overall pick. In contrast, the No. 3 overall pick had a predetermined bonus slot value set by MLB, amounting to $8,341,700. This development is favorable for the Tigers, considering that their second-draft pick, Kevin McGonigle, is supposedly seeking a higher compensation than the slot value assigned to the No. 37 pick.

MLB Draft pick slot bonuses for 2023

Here are the 2023 MLB Draft slot bonus chart via MLB.com:

MLB Draft First round:

1. Pirates: $9,721,000

2. Nationals: $8,998,500

3. Tigers: $8,341,700

4. Rangers: $7,698,000

5. Twins: $7,139,700

6. Athletics: $6,634,000

7. Reds: $6,275,200

8. Royals: $5,980,100

9. Rockies: $5,716,900

10. Marlins: $5,475,300

11. Angels: $5,253,000

12. D-backs: $5,043,800

13. Cubs: $4,848,500

14. Red Sox: $4,663,100

15. White Sox: $4,488,600

16. Giants: $4,326,600

17. Orioles: $4,169,700

18. Brewers: $4,021,400

19. Rays: $3,880,100

20. Blue Jays: $3,746,000

21. Cardinals: $3,618,200

22. Mariners: $3,496,600

23. Guardians: $3,380,900

24. Braves: $3,270,500

25. Padres: $3,165,400

26. Yankees: $3,065,000

27. Phillies: $2,968,800

28. Astros: $2,880,700

Prospect Promotion Incentive Pick:

29. Mariners: $2,800,700

Competitive Balance Round A:

30. Mariners: $2,732,500

31. Rays: $2,670,600

32. Mets: $2,607,500 (first-round pick dropped 10 spots from No. 22 because Mets exceeded competitive-balance tax threshold by more than $40 million)

33. Brewers: $2,543,800

34. Twins: $2,481,400

35. Marlins: $2,420,900

36. Dodgers: $2,362,700 (first-round pick dropped 10 spots from No. 26 because Dodgers exceeded competitive-balance tax threshold by more than $40 million)

37. Tigers: $2,309,500

38. Reds: $2,255,100

39. Athletics: $2,202,500

MLB Draft Second round:

40. Nationals: $2,144,700

41. Athletics: $2,094,900

42. Pirates: $2,045,900

43. Reds: $1,998,200

44. Royals: $1,951,600

45. Tigers: $1,906,200

46. Rockies: $1,868,400​

47. Marlins: $1,825,300

48. D-backs: $1,783,000

49. Twins: $1,741,500

50. Red Sox: $1,698,000

51. White Sox: $1,659,800

52. Giants: $1,620,800

53. Orioles: $1,582,900

54. Brewers: $1,546,100

55. Rays: $1,509,800

56. Mets: $1,474,500

57. Mariners: $1,436,500

58. Guardians: $1,402,600

59. Braves: $1,369,300

60. Dodgers: $1,336,900

61. Astros: $1,304,900

Competitive Balance Round B:

62. Guardians: $1,273,700

63. Orioles: $1,243,300

64. D-backs: $1,213,200

65. Rockies: $1,184,100

66. Royals: $1,158,900

67. Pirates: $1,128,200

Free Agent Compensation Picks:

68. Cubs: $1,101,000 (for Willson Contreras)

69. Giants: $1,074,100 (for Carlos Rodón)

70. Braves: $1,047,500 (for Dansby Swanson)

Third round:

71. Nationals: $1,021,300

72. Athletics: $1,005,700

73. Pirates: $990,300

74. Reds: $975,100

75. Royals: $960,000

76. Tigers: $945,100

77. Rockies: $930,600

78. Marlins: $916,000

79. Angels: $901,500

80. D-backs: $887,000

81. Cubs: $872,400

82. Twins: $859,700

83. Red Sox: $846,800

84. White Sox: $833,900

85. Giants: $820,900

86. Orioles: $808,200

87. Brewers: $796,200

88. Rays: $783,800

89. Blue Jays: $771,500

90. Cardinals: $759,600

91. Mets: $747,600

92. Mariners: $736,400

93. Guardians: $725,300

94. Braves: $714,100

95. Dodgers: $705,500

96. Padres: $698,600

97. Yankees: $692,000

98. Phillies: $685,100

99. Astros: $678,500

100. Orioles: $671,800 (compensation for unsigned 2022 third-rounder Nolan McLean)

101. Mets: $666,500 (compensation for unsigned 2022 third-rounder Brandon Sproat)

Fourth round:

102. Nationals: $660,000

103. Athletics: $653,300

104. Pirates: $646,900

105. Reds: $640,300

106. Royals: $634,200

107. Tigers: $627,900

108. Rangers: $621,700

109. Rockies: $615,500

110. Marlins: $609,600

111. Angels: $603,600

112. D-backs: $597,500

113. Cubs: $591,800

114. Twins: $586,000

115. Red Sox: $580,200

116. White Sox: $574,600

117. Giants: $569,100

118. Orioles: $563,600

119. Brewers: $557,900

120. Rays: $552,500

121. Blue Jays: $547,100

122. Cardinals: $541,700

123. Mets: $536,500

124. Mariners: $531,300

125. Guardians: $526,200

126. Braves: $521,800

127. Dodgers: $516,800

128. Padres: $511,600

129. Yankees: $506,800

130. Phillies: $501,600

131. Astros: $497,600

Free Agent Compensation Picks:

132. Red Sox: $492,700 (for Xander Bogaerts)

133. Red Sox: $487,800 (for Nathan Eovaldi)

134. Mets: $483,000 (for Jacob deGrom)

135. Mets: $478,200 (for Chris Bassitt)

136. Dodgers: $473,700 (for Tyler Anderson)

137. Dodgers: $469,000 (for Trea Turner)

Fifth round:

138. Nationals: $464,400

139. Athletics: $459,800

140. Pirates: $455,600

141. Reds: $451,100

142. Royals: $446,700

143. Tigers: $442,200

144. Rangers: $437,900

145. Rockies: $433,500

146. Marlins: $429,400

147. Angels: $425,100

148. D-backs: $421,100

149. Cubs: $416,900

150. Twins: $412,600

151. Red Sox: $408,500

152. White Sox: $404,700

153. Giants: $400,600

154. Orioles: $396,700

155. Brewers: $392,700

156. Rays: $388,900

157. Blue Jays: $385,000

158. Cardinals: $381,300

159. Mets: $378,000

160. Mariners: $374,400

161. Guardians: $371,000

162. Braves: $367,500

163. Dodgers: $364,400​

164. Astros: $360,800

Sixth round:

165. Nationals: $357,500

166. Athletics: $354,500

167. Pirates: $351,400

168. Reds: $348,400

169. Royals: $345,500

170. Tigers: $342,400

171. Rangers: $339,400

172. Rockies: $336,700

173. Marlins: $333,900

174. Angels: $331,000

175. D-backs: $328,300

176. Cubs: $325,600

177. Twins: $322,900

178. Red Sox: $320,200

179. White Sox: $317,400

180. Giants: $314,800

181. Orioles: $312,300

182. Brewers: $309,900

183. Rays: $307,300

184. Blue Jays: $304,700

185. Cardinals: $302,300

186. Mets: $299,800

187. Mariners: $297,400

188. Guardians: $295,000

189. Braves: $292,700

190. Dodgers: $290,100

191. Padres: $287,700

192. Yankees: $285,400

193. Phillies: $282,900

194. Astros: $280,700

Seventh round:

195. Nationals: $278,400

196. Athletics: $276,100

197. Pirates: $273,800

198. Reds: $271,600

199. Royals: $269,200

200. Tigers: $267,000

201. Rangers: $265,500

202. Rockies: $263,200

203. Marlins: $261,000

204. Angels: $258,900

205. D-backs: $256,700

206. Cubs: $254,500

207. Twins: $252,500

208. Red Sox: $250,300

209. White Sox: $248,300

210. Giants: $246,500

211. Orioles: $244,400

212. Brewers: $242,400

213. Rays: $240,600

214. Blue Jays: $238,700

215. Cardinals: $236,700

216. Mets: $235,000

217. Mariners: $232,900

218. Guardians: $231,300

219. Braves: $229,400

220. Dodgers: $228,000

221. Padres: $226,100

222. Yankees: $224,700

223. Phillies: $222,900

224. Astros: $221,300

Eighth round:

225. Nationals: $219,700

226. Athletics: $218,300

227. Pirates: $216,900

228. Reds: $215,400

229. Royals: $213,500

230. Tigers: $212,300

231. Rangers: $210,600

232. Rockies: $209,400

233. Marlins: $207,800

234. Angels: $206,500

235. D-backs: $204,900

236. Cubs: $203,600

237. Twins: $202,200

238. Red Sox: $201,000

239. White Sox: $199,900

240. Giants: $198,800

241. Orioles: $197,800

242. Brewers: $196,700

243. Rays: $195,800

244. Blue Jays: $194,600

245. Cardinals: $193,800

246. Mets: $192,900

247. Mariners: $191,900

248. Guardians: $191,100

249. Braves: $190,300

250. Dodgers: $189,300

251. Padres: $188,800

252. Yankees: $188,000

253. Phillies: $187,100

254. Astros: $186,500

Ninth round:

255. Nationals: $185,800

256. Athletics: $185,100

257. Pirates: $184,500

258. Reds: $183,900

259. Royals: $183,200

260. Tigers: $182,600

261. Rangers: $182,100

262. Rockies: $181,600

263. Marlins: $180,900

264. Angels: $180,300

265. D-backs: $180,000

266. Cubs: $179,400

267. Twins: $179,000

268. Red Sox: $178,600

269. White Sox: $178,000

270. Giants: $177,500

271. Orioles: $177,100

272. Brewers: $176,700

273. Rays: $176,200

274. Blue Jays: $175,900

275. Cardinals: $175,600

276. Mets: $175,100

277. Mariners: $174,800

278. Guardians: $174,300

279. Braves: $173,800

280. Dodgers: $173,600

281. Padres: $173,400

282. Yankees: $173,100

283. Phillies: $172,700

284. Astros: $172,500

Tenth round:

285. Nationals: $172,100

286. Athletics: $171,400

287. Pirates: $171,200

288. Reds: $170,900

289. Royals: $170,600

290. Tigers: $170,300

291. Rangers: $170,100

292. Rockies: $169,900

293. Marlins: $169,500

294. Angels: $169,000

295. D-backs: $168,800

296. Cubs: $168,300

297. Twins: $168,100

298. Red Sox: $167,900

299. White Sox: $167,600

300. Giants: $167,200

301. Orioles: $167,000

302. Brewers: $166,800

303. Rays: $166,500

304. Blue Jays: $166,200

305. Cardinals: $165,900

306. Mets: $165,800

307. Mariners: $165,500

308. Guardians: $165,300

309. Braves: $164,800

310. Dodgers: $164,600

311. Padres: $164,400

312. Yankees: $164,400

313. Phillies: $164,400

314. Astros: $164,400