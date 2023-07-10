Detroit Tigers OF Max Clark is already taking one for the team

Inside the Article:
On Sunday night, the Detroit Tigers used the No. 3 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft to select high school outfielder, Max Clark. After being selected by the Tigers, Clark told reporters that he is ready to start helping the team, and he has already done so by saving them some cash.
“I want to be the guy who can change a clubhouse, be the guy that's playing 110% every single day, having an absolute blast doing it, encouraging others to play as hard as they can and have as much fun as they can at the same time,” he said.” That's what we want to do.”
Clark is already taking one for the team
It is anticipated that Max Clark will finalize an agreement with the Detroit Tigers for an under-slot deal, securing a bonus of $7,698,000, equivalent to the value assigned to the No. 4 overall pick. In contrast, the No. 3 overall pick had a predetermined bonus slot value set by MLB, amounting to $8,341,700. This development is favorable for the Tigers, considering that their second-draft pick, Kevin McGonigle, is supposedly seeking a higher compensation than the slot value assigned to the No. 37 pick.
MLB Draft pick slot bonuses for 2023
Here are the 2023 MLB Draft slot bonus chart via MLB.com:
MLB Draft First round:
1. Pirates: $9,721,000
2. Nationals: $8,998,500
3. Tigers: $8,341,700
4. Rangers: $7,698,000
5. Twins: $7,139,700
6. Athletics: $6,634,000
7. Reds: $6,275,200
8. Royals: $5,980,100
9. Rockies: $5,716,900
10. Marlins: $5,475,300
11. Angels: $5,253,000
12. D-backs: $5,043,800
13. Cubs: $4,848,500
14. Red Sox: $4,663,100
15. White Sox: $4,488,600
16. Giants: $4,326,600
17. Orioles: $4,169,700
18. Brewers: $4,021,400
19. Rays: $3,880,100
20. Blue Jays: $3,746,000
21. Cardinals: $3,618,200
22. Mariners: $3,496,600
23. Guardians: $3,380,900
24. Braves: $3,270,500
25. Padres: $3,165,400
26. Yankees: $3,065,000
27. Phillies: $2,968,800
28. Astros: $2,880,700
Prospect Promotion Incentive Pick:
29. Mariners: $2,800,700
Competitive Balance Round A:
30. Mariners: $2,732,500
31. Rays: $2,670,600
32. Mets: $2,607,500 (first-round pick dropped 10 spots from No. 22 because Mets exceeded competitive-balance tax threshold by more than $40 million)
33. Brewers: $2,543,800
34. Twins: $2,481,400
35. Marlins: $2,420,900
36. Dodgers: $2,362,700 (first-round pick dropped 10 spots from No. 26 because Dodgers exceeded competitive-balance tax threshold by more than $40 million)
37. Tigers: $2,309,500
38. Reds: $2,255,100
39. Athletics: $2,202,500
MLB Draft Second round:
40. Nationals: $2,144,700
41. Athletics: $2,094,900
42. Pirates: $2,045,900
43. Reds: $1,998,200
44. Royals: $1,951,600
45. Tigers: $1,906,200
46. Rockies: $1,868,400
47. Marlins: $1,825,300
48. D-backs: $1,783,000
49. Twins: $1,741,500
50. Red Sox: $1,698,000
51. White Sox: $1,659,800
52. Giants: $1,620,800
53. Orioles: $1,582,900
54. Brewers: $1,546,100
55. Rays: $1,509,800
56. Mets: $1,474,500
57. Mariners: $1,436,500
58. Guardians: $1,402,600
59. Braves: $1,369,300
60. Dodgers: $1,336,900
61. Astros: $1,304,900
Competitive Balance Round B:
62. Guardians: $1,273,700
63. Orioles: $1,243,300
64. D-backs: $1,213,200
65. Rockies: $1,184,100
66. Royals: $1,158,900
67. Pirates: $1,128,200
Free Agent Compensation Picks:
68. Cubs: $1,101,000 (for Willson Contreras)
69. Giants: $1,074,100 (for Carlos Rodón)
70. Braves: $1,047,500 (for Dansby Swanson)
Third round:
71. Nationals: $1,021,300
72. Athletics: $1,005,700
73. Pirates: $990,300
74. Reds: $975,100
75. Royals: $960,000
76. Tigers: $945,100
77. Rockies: $930,600
78. Marlins: $916,000
79. Angels: $901,500
80. D-backs: $887,000
81. Cubs: $872,400
82. Twins: $859,700
83. Red Sox: $846,800
84. White Sox: $833,900
85. Giants: $820,900
86. Orioles: $808,200
87. Brewers: $796,200
88. Rays: $783,800
89. Blue Jays: $771,500
90. Cardinals: $759,600
91. Mets: $747,600
92. Mariners: $736,400
93. Guardians: $725,300
94. Braves: $714,100
95. Dodgers: $705,500
96. Padres: $698,600
97. Yankees: $692,000
98. Phillies: $685,100
99. Astros: $678,500
100. Orioles: $671,800 (compensation for unsigned 2022 third-rounder Nolan McLean)
101. Mets: $666,500 (compensation for unsigned 2022 third-rounder Brandon Sproat)
Fourth round:
102. Nationals: $660,000
103. Athletics: $653,300
104. Pirates: $646,900
105. Reds: $640,300
106. Royals: $634,200
107. Tigers: $627,900
108. Rangers: $621,700
109. Rockies: $615,500
110. Marlins: $609,600
111. Angels: $603,600
112. D-backs: $597,500
113. Cubs: $591,800
114. Twins: $586,000
115. Red Sox: $580,200
116. White Sox: $574,600
117. Giants: $569,100
118. Orioles: $563,600
119. Brewers: $557,900
120. Rays: $552,500
121. Blue Jays: $547,100
122. Cardinals: $541,700
123. Mets: $536,500
124. Mariners: $531,300
125. Guardians: $526,200
126. Braves: $521,800
127. Dodgers: $516,800
128. Padres: $511,600
129. Yankees: $506,800
130. Phillies: $501,600
131. Astros: $497,600
Free Agent Compensation Picks:
132. Red Sox: $492,700 (for Xander Bogaerts)
133. Red Sox: $487,800 (for Nathan Eovaldi)
134. Mets: $483,000 (for Jacob deGrom)
135. Mets: $478,200 (for Chris Bassitt)
136. Dodgers: $473,700 (for Tyler Anderson)
137. Dodgers: $469,000 (for Trea Turner)
Fifth round:
138. Nationals: $464,400
139. Athletics: $459,800
140. Pirates: $455,600
141. Reds: $451,100
142. Royals: $446,700
143. Tigers: $442,200
144. Rangers: $437,900
145. Rockies: $433,500
146. Marlins: $429,400
147. Angels: $425,100
148. D-backs: $421,100
149. Cubs: $416,900
150. Twins: $412,600
151. Red Sox: $408,500
152. White Sox: $404,700
153. Giants: $400,600
154. Orioles: $396,700
155. Brewers: $392,700
156. Rays: $388,900
157. Blue Jays: $385,000
158. Cardinals: $381,300
159. Mets: $378,000
160. Mariners: $374,400
161. Guardians: $371,000
162. Braves: $367,500
163. Dodgers: $364,400
164. Astros: $360,800
Sixth round:
165. Nationals: $357,500
166. Athletics: $354,500
167. Pirates: $351,400
168. Reds: $348,400
169. Royals: $345,500
170. Tigers: $342,400
171. Rangers: $339,400
172. Rockies: $336,700
173. Marlins: $333,900
174. Angels: $331,000
175. D-backs: $328,300
176. Cubs: $325,600
177. Twins: $322,900
178. Red Sox: $320,200
179. White Sox: $317,400
180. Giants: $314,800
181. Orioles: $312,300
182. Brewers: $309,900
183. Rays: $307,300
184. Blue Jays: $304,700
185. Cardinals: $302,300
186. Mets: $299,800
187. Mariners: $297,400
188. Guardians: $295,000
189. Braves: $292,700
190. Dodgers: $290,100
191. Padres: $287,700
192. Yankees: $285,400
193. Phillies: $282,900
194. Astros: $280,700
Seventh round:
195. Nationals: $278,400
196. Athletics: $276,100
197. Pirates: $273,800
198. Reds: $271,600
199. Royals: $269,200
200. Tigers: $267,000
201. Rangers: $265,500
202. Rockies: $263,200
203. Marlins: $261,000
204. Angels: $258,900
205. D-backs: $256,700
206. Cubs: $254,500
207. Twins: $252,500
208. Red Sox: $250,300
209. White Sox: $248,300
210. Giants: $246,500
211. Orioles: $244,400
212. Brewers: $242,400
213. Rays: $240,600
214. Blue Jays: $238,700
215. Cardinals: $236,700
216. Mets: $235,000
217. Mariners: $232,900
218. Guardians: $231,300
219. Braves: $229,400
220. Dodgers: $228,000
221. Padres: $226,100
222. Yankees: $224,700
223. Phillies: $222,900
224. Astros: $221,300
Eighth round:
225. Nationals: $219,700
226. Athletics: $218,300
227. Pirates: $216,900
228. Reds: $215,400
229. Royals: $213,500
230. Tigers: $212,300
231. Rangers: $210,600
232. Rockies: $209,400
233. Marlins: $207,800
234. Angels: $206,500
235. D-backs: $204,900
236. Cubs: $203,600
237. Twins: $202,200
238. Red Sox: $201,000
239. White Sox: $199,900
240. Giants: $198,800
241. Orioles: $197,800
242. Brewers: $196,700
243. Rays: $195,800
244. Blue Jays: $194,600
245. Cardinals: $193,800
246. Mets: $192,900
247. Mariners: $191,900
248. Guardians: $191,100
249. Braves: $190,300
250. Dodgers: $189,300
251. Padres: $188,800
252. Yankees: $188,000
253. Phillies: $187,100
254. Astros: $186,500
Ninth round:
255. Nationals: $185,800
256. Athletics: $185,100
257. Pirates: $184,500
258. Reds: $183,900
259. Royals: $183,200
260. Tigers: $182,600
261. Rangers: $182,100
262. Rockies: $181,600
263. Marlins: $180,900
264. Angels: $180,300
265. D-backs: $180,000
266. Cubs: $179,400
267. Twins: $179,000
268. Red Sox: $178,600
269. White Sox: $178,000
270. Giants: $177,500
271. Orioles: $177,100
272. Brewers: $176,700
273. Rays: $176,200
274. Blue Jays: $175,900
275. Cardinals: $175,600
276. Mets: $175,100
277. Mariners: $174,800
278. Guardians: $174,300
279. Braves: $173,800
280. Dodgers: $173,600
281. Padres: $173,400
282. Yankees: $173,100
283. Phillies: $172,700
284. Astros: $172,500
Tenth round:
285. Nationals: $172,100
286. Athletics: $171,400
287. Pirates: $171,200
288. Reds: $170,900
289. Royals: $170,600
290. Tigers: $170,300
291. Rangers: $170,100
292. Rockies: $169,900
293. Marlins: $169,500
294. Angels: $169,000
295. D-backs: $168,800
296. Cubs: $168,300
297. Twins: $168,100
298. Red Sox: $167,900
299. White Sox: $167,600
300. Giants: $167,200
301. Orioles: $167,000
302. Brewers: $166,800
303. Rays: $166,500
304. Blue Jays: $166,200
305. Cardinals: $165,900
306. Mets: $165,800
307. Mariners: $165,500
308. Guardians: $165,300
309. Braves: $164,800
310. Dodgers: $164,600
311. Padres: $164,400
312. Yankees: $164,400
313. Phillies: $164,400
314. Astros: $164,400