A.J. Hinch is bummed over Tyler Alexander news

Prior to Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics, news broke that the Detroit Tigers had placed P Tyler Alexander on the 60-day injured list and that he will likely miss the remainder of the 2023 season. Following the news breaking, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch talked to the media, and he was clearly bummed for Alexander.

Hinch is bummed over Alexander news

Hinch noted that Alexander told the team about soreness following his last start.

“He told us about it after his last outing, his last pitch,” manager AJ Hinch said. “He said he felt something in his shoulder or lat. We were all kind of down for him. He’s going to miss significant time. It’s really unfortunate. He was throwing the best he’s thrown all year.

“It’s very frustrating for him and a tough loss for us.”

Tyler Alexander by the Numbers

Alexander had been brilliant as of late for the Tigers. In fact, he was named the team's pitcher of the month after allowing just 2 runs in 18.2 innings of work over eight games. During that time, he struck out 18 batters and walked just three.

Bottom Line: How will Alexander be replaced?

As far as who will replace Alexander, Hinch said he imagines a number of guys will try to step up.

“It’ll be absorbed by somebody who grabs the opportunity and pitches well and can throw strikes and bounce back and do all the things that Tyler had been doing for us,” Hinch said. “I imagine a number of guys will try to step up and fill the role.”