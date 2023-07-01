Detroit Tigers P Michael Lorenzen: ‘I gotta figure out how to get results’

The Detroit Tigers dropped their series opener against the Colorado Rockies in their first appearance at Coors Field since 2017, losing an 8-5 final score. And it was starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen who would admit in the clubhouse afterward that he needed to “figure out” how to be better.

The Tigers dropped the series opener

It was former Tiger players CJ Cron and Harold Castro who would do them in with a series of singles that would produce the first runs of the game.

Eventually, the Rockies would post five unearned runs against starter Lorenzen.

Michael Lorenzen admits he must find results

“I thought I threw the ball actually really good, I thought I had really good stuff but really good and not getting results isn’t good enough, so I gotta figure out how to get results,” Lorenzen told reporters after the game. “The object of the game is to win the baseball game, and I need to keep the team in a position to be able to do that, allowing them (Rockies) to score five in one inning, it’s not good enough.”

Key Points

The Tigers fell to the Rockies in their series opener

Michael Lorenzen admits he must figure out how to get better results

Wrapping It Up: Lorenzen is key to Detroit's success

The Tigers are dealing with some serious injuries when it comes to their pitching staff, and every healthy body is a plus. Unfavorable results are just a part of professional sports.

We certainly hope that Lorenzen is able to rebound from last night's result and earn a better one in his next star.