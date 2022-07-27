Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher won’t make trip to Toronto due to vaccination status

by

They needed a walk-off double to do it but the Detroit Tigers were able to defeat the San Diego Padres on Wednesday by a score of 4-3 at Comerica Park.

Up next for the Tigers is a series in Toronto against the Blue Jays but relief pitcher Andrew Chafin will not be making the trip with his teammates due to his vaccination status.

Replacing Chafin on the Tigers roster is P Bryan Garcia, who is likely going to make the start on Friday against the Blue Jays.

The Corner: Rob Manfred is a clown

Detroit Tigers P Andrew Chafin comments on not making trip to Toronto 

Here is what Chafin had to say after the game concluded.

“I mean, it kind of is what it is,” Chafin told reporters. “Me and my wife talked about getting it or not getting it and decided it was best for our family if we didn’t. For me, family life and personal life comes before anything… and we’re willing to deal with the consequences.”

When asked if he would get the vaccination if he was traded to a team like Toronto, where he may have to pitch in the postseason, Chafin said he would consider it.

“If the situation called for it, maybe.” Chafin said.

In case you have not been following along, players who are not vaccinated are not allowed to travel and play in Canada, which is why Detroit Tigers P Andrew Chafin will have to sit this series out.

MUST READ:
Detroit Tigers adding Daniel Norris could hint at more moves

 

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.