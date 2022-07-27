Detroit Tigers pitcher won’t make trip to Toronto due to vaccination status

They needed a walk-off double to do it but the Detroit Tigers were able to defeat the San Diego Padres on Wednesday by a score of 4-3 at Comerica Park.

Up next for the Tigers is a series in Toronto against the Blue Jays but relief pitcher Andrew Chafin will not be making the trip with his teammates due to his vaccination status.

Replacing Chafin on the Tigers roster is P Bryan Garcia, who is likely going to make the start on Friday against the Blue Jays.

Tigers will replace Chafin with Bryan Garcia, who is likely to start Friday’s game — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) July 27, 2022

Please enable JavaScript The Corner: Rob Manfred is a clown

Detroit Tigers P Andrew Chafin comments on not making trip to Toronto

Here is what Chafin had to say after the game concluded.

“I mean, it kind of is what it is,” Chafin told reporters. “Me and my wife talked about getting it or not getting it and decided it was best for our family if we didn’t. For me, family life and personal life comes before anything… and we’re willing to deal with the consequences.”

When asked if he would get the vaccination if he was traded to a team like Toronto, where he may have to pitch in the postseason, Chafin said he would consider it.

“If the situation called for it, maybe.” Chafin said.

We hear from Andrew Chafin after he records four important outs for his Tigers on Wednesday but won't be making the trip to Toronto because of COVID protocol. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/RpRxlpjudu — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) July 27, 2022

In case you have not been following along, players who are not vaccinated are not allowed to travel and play in Canada, which is why Detroit Tigers P Andrew Chafin will have to sit this series out.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

