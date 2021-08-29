Detroit Tigers pitching rotation for upcoming series vs. Oakland Athletics

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers will host the Minnesota Twins in a makeup game from back on July 16 and Casey Mize will get the start.

Following that game, the Tigers will welcome the Oakland Athletics to town for a three-game set.

Here is the Tigers rotation for their upcoming series vs. the Athletics.

Tuesday – Tarik Skubal

Wednesday – Wily Peralta

Thursday – Matt Manning

