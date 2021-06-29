Detroit Tigers pitching rotation for weekend series vs. Chicago White Sox

Sharing is caring!

Following their series against the Cleveland Indians, the Detroit Tigers will enjoy an off-day on Thursday before hosting the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in a 3-game set beginning on Friday night.

Here is what we know about the Tigers rotation for their upcoming series vs. the White Sox.

Friday’s starter is yet to be determined but you can expect to see Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal on Saturday and Sunday.

Detroit Tigers pitching rotation for weekend series at home vs. White Sox Friday – TBD

Saturday – Casey Mize

