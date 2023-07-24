The Detroit Tigers have announced promotions for three of their high-tier prospects. Right-handed pitcher Jackson Jobe, the No. 3 overall pick in 2021, is moving from Class A Lakeland to Class A (advanced) West Michigan. Infielder Jace Jung, the Tigers' 2022 No. 12 overall pick, is graduating from West Michigan to Double-A Erie. Finally, utility player Wenceel Perez is making the jump from Erie to Triple-A Toledo.

Detroit Tigers promote Jace Jung 2 other top prospects

Over the past two years, Perez has demonstrated solid performance with the Seawolves, maintaining a .283 average and contributing 11 homers, 19 doubles, seven triples, and 24 stolen bases. Jung, a second baseman from Texas Tech, has shown increasing power this summer with 14 homers and a .842 OPS. Jobe, recovering from lumbar spine surgery earlier this year, made an impressive comeback with six starts for Lakeland, achieving a 2.25 ERA with 20 strikeouts and three walks over 16 innings. He has posted a 0.94 WHIP in those games.

Key Points

The Tigers announced promotions for prospects Jobe, Jung, and Perez.

Jobe makes a promising comeback post-spine surgery, with an impressive ERA and strikeout count.

Jung showcases significant power this season, hitting 14 homers and posting a solid OPS

Perez proves to be a versatile player, trying out new positions and maintaining solid performance metrics.

Bottom Line – Stripes Earned, Not Given

As it stands, Jung (No. 2) Jobe (No. 3), and Perez (No. 8) are three of the Tigers' top prospects, according to MLB.com. The fact that all three of those players are moving up is obviously a great sign. With that being said, all three players will have to continue to demonstrate that they have what it takes to play at the MLB level before they are called up to the Big Leagues.