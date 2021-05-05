Detroit Tigers prospect Riley Greene’s first AA home run is a grand slam [Video]

Sharing is caring!

At some point in the not-too-distant future, we are going to see Riley Greene playing in Comerica Park for the Detroit Tigers.

But until then, we will have to continue to enjoy his highlights as he makes his way up through the Tigers’ Minor League system.

On Wednesday night, Greene hit his first AA home run for the Erie SeaWolves and it just so happened to be a grand slam.

Check it out!

Riley Greene Grand Slam👀 pic.twitter.com/YPI6WuoLFi — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) May 6, 2021

This kid has a real chance to be something special for the Tigers.