Detroit Tigers release Labor Day starting lineup

Happy Labor Day!

On Monday, the Detroit Lions will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of their 3-game series.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is out of the lineup for a second-straight day.

Today’s game, which begins at 1:35 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

What’s better than some Labor Day baseball? pic.twitter.com/xTT85ZRTUa — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 6, 2021