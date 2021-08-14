Detroit Tigers release lineup for Game 2 vs. Indians

Miguel Cabrera will get another shot at home run number 500 on Saturday when the Detroit Tigers post the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for tonight’s game and as you can see, Cabrera is playing first base and hitting third.

Tonight’s game can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit beginning at 6:10 PM Eastern time and heard a 97.1 the ticket.

Here’s how we line up for Game 2 vs. Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/ddzOt4FzBY — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 14, 2021