Detroit Tigers release lineup for rubber match vs. Chicago White Sox

After a dramatic Opening Day win, the Detroit Tigers fell to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday to even their series at one game to one.

On Sunday, the same two teams will square off at Comerica Park in the rubber match of their 3-game series.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Victor Reyes is getting the start in CF as Akil Baddoo will start on the bench.

SP Tarik Skubal will make his first start for the Tigers this season.

Today’s game, which begins at 1:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.