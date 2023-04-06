Detroit Tigers release Opening Day lineup for matchup vs. Red Sox

Later this afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will play their first home game of the 2023 season then they host the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park. After getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays to start off their campaign, the Tigers bounced back by taking two out of three against the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros. Just moments ago, the Tiger released their starting lineup for their Opening Day matchup against the Red Sox.

Key Points

Tigers lost their first three games against the Rays

Detroit bounced back by taking their series against the Red Sox

The Tigers have released their Opening Day lineup

Detroit Tigers release Opening Day starting lineup

Here is the Tigers' starting lineup for today's matchup against the Red Sox. As you can see, Miguel Cabrera is starting and will be the Tigers' DH. Spencer Turnbull will be making his first Opening Day start for the Tigers.