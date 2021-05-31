Detroit Tigers release pitching rotation for series vs. Milwaukee Brewers

by

Sharing is caring!

Following their 3-game sweep over the New York Yankees, the Detroit Tigers will look to keep the wins coming when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a 2-game set.

The Tigers have released their pitching rotation for their series against the Brewers and as you can see below, LHP Tyler Alexander will get the start on Monday (likely a bullpen game) while LHP Matthew Boyd will toe the rubber on Tuesday.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.