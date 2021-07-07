Detroit Tigers release pitching rotation for upcoming series vs. Twins

by

Following Wednesday’s game against the Texas Rangers, the Detroit Tigers will take on the Minnesota Twins in a four game set that will lead up to the All-Star break.

Here are the Tigers probables for that series.

Thursday – Tarik Skubal

Friday – Matt Manning

Saturday – Bullpen Day

Sunday – Wily Peralta

