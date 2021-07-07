Detroit Tigers release pitching rotation for upcoming series vs. Twins

Following Wednesday’s game against the Texas Rangers, the Detroit Tigers will take on the Minnesota Twins in a four game set that will lead up to the All-Star break.
Here are the Tigers probables for that series.
Thursday – Tarik Skubal
Friday – Matt Manning
Saturday – Bullpen Day
Sunday – Wily Peralta
The Tigers go into the break with 4 games against the Twins. They come out of the break with 4 games against the Twins.
Saturday will be a bullpen day. pic.twitter.com/wdfaaK9sk0
— Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) July 7, 2021