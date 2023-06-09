Merch
Detroit Tigers reportedly make decision on OF Kerry Carpenter

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Tigers are in need of some good news and it sounds like they got some to report on Friday, before their matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. According to a report from Chris McCosky, the Tigers are recalling OF Kerry Carpenter, and he is expected to get the start at DH tonight at Comerica Park. McCosky added that a corresponding move will be announced soon, but it is expected to be Tyler Nevin who will be sent down to Triple-A Toledo.

Detroit Tigers Kerry Carpenter

Key Points

  • Tigers will reportedly announce a pair of roster moves prior to Friday's game
  • Carpenter is expected to be called up and will start at DH
  • Tyler Nevin is likely to be sent down to Toledo

Detroit Tigers make decision on Carpenter

The Tigers need a bat in their lineup in a bad way, and adding Carpenter to the mix should help the cause, at least a little bit. Before getting injured, Carpenter was only batting .217, but he did have four home runs in 20 games.

Nevin to be sent down

Sending Nevin down to make room for Carpenter is an obvious move for the Tigers as he had been struggling mightily since being called up. In fact, in 16 games so far in 2023, he is batting an abysmal .128 with one home run and four RBIs.

