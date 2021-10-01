Detroit Tigers rookie Akil Baddoo honors Kobe Bryant with custom cleats [Photo]

by

If you are tuning in for tonight’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins, you have probably noticed that Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is wearing some pretty slick cleats.

The pair of custom cleats Baddoo is wearing is to honor the great Kobe Bryant.

