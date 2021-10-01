Detroit Tigers rookie Akil Baddoo honors Kobe Bryant with custom cleats [Photo]

If you are tuning in for tonight’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins, you have probably noticed that Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is wearing some pretty slick cleats.

The pair of custom cleats Baddoo is wearing is to honor the great Kobe Bryant.

Check it out.

Akil Baddoo is honoring Kobe Bryant with his custom cleats in tonight’s game. #Tigers pic.twitter.com/Ks61oLEVJk — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) September 30, 2021

MAMBA MENTALITY 🏆 Akil Baddoo (@AkilBaddoo) will be honoring Kobe tonight with these purple & yellow custom cleats. All proceeds from the auction of these cleats benefit @mtb_org, helping minor leaguers on their road to the big leagues. pic.twitter.com/z5qTGcr16i — Stadium Custom Kicks (@stadiumck) September 28, 2021