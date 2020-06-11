41.2 F
Detroit Tigers select Daniel Cabrera with Competitive Balance Round B pick

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

Following the 2nd Round of the 2020 MLB Draft, the Competitive Balance Round B was held and the Detroit Tigers got the second pick.

With that pick (No. 62 overall), the Tigers selected OF Daniel Cabrera out of LSU.

Here is the MLB scouting report:

Scouts considered Cabrera one of the best high school hitting prospects and a potential second-rounder in the 2017 Draft, but his steadfast commitment to Louisiana State dropped him to the Padres in the 26th round. He has a similar reputation as one of the top college bats for 2020, though he has been more of a steady than spectacular performer for the Tigers. He could be the first LSU position player taken in the first round since Alex Bregman went No. 2 overall in 2015.

Cabrera is equipped to hit for average and power. He has a smooth left-handed swing and doesn’t try to do too much at the plate, letting his bat speed and the loft in his stroke create natural pop. He commanded the strike zone well as a freshman and less so as a sophomore, when he was hampered by a right wrist injury.

Though he ran a 6.6-second 60-yard dash at a Cape Cod League workout last summer, Cabrera is more of an average runner and not much of a threat to steal. A left fielder in his first two college seasons, he shifted to right field as a junior. He has the solid arm strength to handle right field at the next level.

 

Arnold Powell

