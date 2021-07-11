Detroit Tigers select Ty Madden with No. 32 overall pick in 2021 MLB Draft

Video scouting report »

Cypress Ranch High’s (Cypress, Texas) 2018 pitching staff featured senior Madden (a top-three-rounds talent who opted to attend Texas) and juniors J.J. Goss (a 2019 supplemental first-round pick by the Rays) and Matt Thompson (a 2019 second-rounder by the White Sox). Madden should go higher than either of them in 2021 because his stuff and command have continually improved in college. The Big 12 Conference pitcher of the year, he could become the first Longhorns hurler selected in the first 10 picks since Kevin Garner in 1987.

Madden topped out at 95 mph in high school and now operates at 93-96 with sink and bore on his fastball after reaching 99 mph during the fall. His best offering at Cypress Ranch was his slider, which has gained velocity and arrives in the mid-80s with late bite. His fading low-80s changeup gives him a solid third offering and he also can mix in an upper-70s curveball with depth but less consistency than his slider.

Madden added 35 pounds to his 6-foot-3 frame in college and the extra strength has helped him not only to improve his pitches but also to repeat his sound delivery more consistently. He walked just four batters in four starts last spring and scouts love the way he attacks hitters. He has the ingredients to become a frontline starter.