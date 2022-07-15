Detroit Tigers shut down two pitchers prior to matchup vs. Guardians

If you have been following along with the 2022 Detroit Tigers, you are well aware of the struggles they have had with injuries, especially when it comes to their pitching staff.

On Friday, prior to the Tigers matchup against the Cleveland Guardians, manager A.J. Hinch spoke to reporters and he revealed that both RHP Kyle Funkhouser and RHP Alex Faedo have been shut down for the time being.

Hinch noted that both Funkhouser, who has had recurring pain in his lat and shoulder, and Faedo, who is still dealing with a hip issue, will see specialists.

Detroit Tigers get good news regarding Rony Garcia and Matt Manning

On the bright side, Hinch also announced that both RHP Rony Garcia (shoulder) and RHP Matt Manning (shoulder) are scheduled to pitch Sunday in Toledo.

As noted by Evan Woodbery, assuming all goes well, Garcia will be ready to rejoin the Detroit Tigers in the not-too-distant future, while Manning will likely need additional rehab starts to build back up to where he needs to be.

Tonight’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians, which begins and 7:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

The Tigers will be looking to bounce back after they were absolutely shut down on Thursday by Guardians pitcher, Tristen McKenzie.

