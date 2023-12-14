Detroit Tigers sign former Cy Young candidate Jack Flaherty

According to Jeff Passan, the Detroit Tigers have made a significant move by agreeing to terms with right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty. This one-year deal, valued at $14 million and contingent on a successful physical, is set to play a crucial role in shaping the Tigers' rotation plans for the 2024 season.

Why it Matters

Flaherty, a seasoned MLB veteran with seven years under his belt, brings a diverse skill set to the Tigers. Despite a challenging 2022 season split between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Baltimore Orioles, where he posted a 4.99 ERA, Flaherty's potential impact cannot be overlooked. His standout 2019 season with the Cardinals, marked by a 2.75 ERA and a fourth-place finish in Cy Young voting, highlights his capabilities. Last season, he pitched 144.1 innings and recorded 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. The Tigers' acquisition of Flaherty demonstrates their commitment to bolstering their pitching staff, with hopes that he can return to his peak form.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Tigers sign Jack Flaherty to a one-year, $14 million contract. Flaherty's diverse pitching skills include a potent fastball and slider. His past performance indicates potential for strong contributions to the Tigers.

The Bottom Line – A Swing for the Fences

In signing Jack Flaherty, the Detroit Tigers are taking a bold step towards strengthening their pitching arsenal. While there are certainly risks involved, given Flaherty's recent injury woes and performance inconsistencies, the potential rewards are high. If Flaherty can channel his 2019 form and overcome his physical setbacks, this deal could be remembered as a pivotal moment for the Tigers. It’s a classic case of high risk, high reward in the world of professional sports – a move that could propel the Tigers forward in their pursuit of baseball excellence. As the 2024 season approaches, all eyes will be on Flaherty and his impact on the Tigers’ rotation.