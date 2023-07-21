Detroit Tigers sign Kevin McGonigle after much speculation

THEY GOT HIM! After much speculation over the last couple of weeks, the Detroit Tigers have signed Kevin McGonigle. The supplemental first-round pick signed for $2.85 million, nearly $500k over slot value. He will forgo his commitment to Auburn Baseball and join the Tigers Minor League system.

Supplemental 1st-rder Kevin McGonigle signs w/@Tigers for $2.85 million (pick 37 value = $2,309,500). Pennsylvania HS SS, one of best prep hitters in @MLBDraft, high baseball IQ. Auburn recruit. pic.twitter.com/lQSZCd7efz — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 21, 2023

Why it matters

McGonigle is widely considered one of the best high school prep bats in this draft, and drafted at pick 37 was a steal for Scott Harris and the Tigers. He was drafted a shortstop but Tigers Minor League Report doesn't believe he has the long-term ability to stay there, but most likely mans second base. This was one of the last remaining picks that needed to be signed and part of the reason the Tigers went underslot for Max Clark – who himself was a fantastic pick.

Kevin McGonigle by the numbers

McGonigle stands 5'10, 187 and projects most likely as a second baseman.

In 111 Perfect Game events, he hit: .427 with 11 HRs and a 1.267 OPS.

He was a member of the gold medal-winning 2022 18u team USA

Scouting Numbers: Hit – 60 Power – 50 Run – 50 Defense – 50 Arm – 50



The bottom line

This is a huge get for the Detroit Tigers and Scott Harris. McGonigle has a natural feel for hitting and should he develop some pop will be a key fixture in the Tigers' lineup. This puts a nice and tidy bow on the already great first draft for the new Tigers' front office.