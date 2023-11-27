Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Tigers sign utility player Ryan Vilade

Detroit Tigers sign utility player Ryan Vilade. He previously played in the Rockies and Pirates organizations.

Detroit Tigers sign utility player Ryan Vilade to a minor-league contract.

Detroit Tigers‘ President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris has made a new addition to the team by officially signing utility player Ryan Vilade. This move marks Vilade's transition to his third Major League Baseball organization, having previously been with the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Detroit Tigers sign

Ryan Vilade joins his 3rd MLB organization

Vilade was originally drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 2nd round (48th overall) of the 2017 Draft. He would only appear in three total games with the Rockies and has spent the majority of his professional career playing Triple-A ball.

After being waived, he'd sign a minor-league deal with the Pirates in 2022. He spent last year playing with Triple-A Indianapolis and registered a .370 on-base percentage along with a hitting percentage of .271 with 23 doubles, four triples, and six home runs.

Detroit Tigers announce coaching changes Matthew Boyd and Cisnero to become free agents Detroit Tigers announce flurry of roster moves Detroit Tigers interested in signing Kenta Maeda Detroit Tigers are signing SP Kenta Maeda

He's now joined the Tigers:

Detroit Tigers sign,Ryan Vilade

He's capable of playing all three outfield positions along with 1st base and 3rd base.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Tigers have signed utility player Ryan Vilade to a minor-league contract
  2. Vilade joins his 3rd MLB franchise after having played within the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates organizations
  3. Last year playing with Triple-A Indianapolis, he hit .271 with 23 doubles, four triples, and six home runs.

Bottom Line: Does he have a chance of cracking the Opening Day roster?

Vilade's signing ensures added depth for Triple-A Toledo, but his potential extends further—he might emerge as a Wild Card contender vying for a spot on the Opening Day roster

Here's to wishing Vilade the best of luck with the Mud Hens and possibly his journey to the Tigers!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?