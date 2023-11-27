Detroit Tigers sign utility player Ryan Vilade to a minor-league contract.

Detroit Tigers‘ President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris has made a new addition to the team by officially signing utility player Ryan Vilade. This move marks Vilade's transition to his third Major League Baseball organization, having previously been with the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ryan Vilade joins his 3rd MLB organization

Vilade was originally drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 2nd round (48th overall) of the 2017 Draft. He would only appear in three total games with the Rockies and has spent the majority of his professional career playing Triple-A ball.

After being waived, he'd sign a minor-league deal with the Pirates in 2022. He spent last year playing with Triple-A Indianapolis and registered a .370 on-base percentage along with a hitting percentage of .271 with 23 doubles, four triples, and six home runs.

He's now joined the Tigers:

He's capable of playing all three outfield positions along with 1st base and 3rd base.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Tigers have signed utility player Ryan Vilade to a minor-league contract Vilade joins his 3rd MLB franchise after having played within the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates organizations Last year playing with Triple-A Indianapolis, he hit .271 with 23 doubles, four triples, and six home runs.

Bottom Line: Does he have a chance of cracking the Opening Day roster?

Vilade's signing ensures added depth for Triple-A Toledo, but his potential extends further—he might emerge as a Wild Card contender vying for a spot on the Opening Day roster

Here's to wishing Vilade the best of luck with the Mud Hens and possibly his journey to the Tigers!