Detroit Tigers talk about what Miguel Cabrera has taught them [Video]

Detroit Tigers talk about what Miguel Cabrera has taught them

Sunday marks the end of an era as Detroit Tigers future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera will lace up his cleats for the final time as a Major League Baseball player. Though Miggy won't ever play another baseball game after today, he has left a lasting impact on the game, and on every player who has ever played with him.

What did Tigers players say about Miguel Cabrera?

Prior to Miggy's final game, the Tigers released a video of some of his current teammates revealing what he has taught them.

Why it matters: Celebrating a Baseball Icon's Farewell

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – A Farewell to a Baseball Icon

