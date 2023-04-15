Detroit Tigers to call up Tyler Holton, Michael Lorenzen prior to matchup vs. Giants

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers picked up their first home win of the season as Nick Maton hit a 3-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning. Though the Tigers have not yet made it official, it appears that they are making a pair of roster moves, including calling up pitchers Tyler Holton and Michael Lorenzen from Triple-A Toledo.

Key Points

Detroit Tigers to call up Holton, Lorenzen

According to a report from Evan Woodberry, Holton has a locker in the Tigers clubhouse this morning and Ryan Kriedler does not. Woodberry added that Lorenzen will also be called up and that Garrett Hill's locker has been cleared out to make room.

So, we expect the Tigers to announce shortly that Kriedler and Hill will be sent down with Holton and Lorenzen getting called up for today's game against the Giants.