Detroit Tigers to call up Tyler Holton, Michael Lorenzen prior to matchup vs. Giants

By W.G. Brady
On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers picked up their first home win of the season as Nick Maton hit a 3-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning. Though the Tigers have not yet made it official, it appears that they are making a pair of roster moves, including calling up pitchers Tyler Holton and Michael Lorenzen from Triple-A Toledo.

  • The Tigers won their first home game of the season on Friday night with a walk-off home run by Nick Maton in the 11th inning.
  • The Tigers are expected to make two roster moves by calling up Holton and Lorenzen from Triple-A Toledo.
  • The Tigers are likely to make an official announcement shortly, with Kriedler and Hill expected to be sent down to make room for Holton and Lorenzen in the game against the Giants.

Detroit Tigers to call up Holton, Lorenzen

According to a report from Evan Woodberry, Holton has a locker in the Tigers clubhouse this morning and Ryan Kriedler does not. Woodberry added that Lorenzen will also be called up and that Garrett Hill's locker has been cleared out to make room.

So, we expect the Tigers to announce shortly that Kriedler and Hill will be sent down with Holton and Lorenzen getting called up for today's game against the Giants.

