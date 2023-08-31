Detroit Tigers to promote 2 players when rosters expand

On the eve of Major League roster expansions, the Detroit Tigers reportedly made the decision to promote infielder Andre Lipcius and seasoned right-handed pitcher Miguel Diaz from Triple-A Toledo. As the season has progressed, many have voiced their opinion on the Tigers bringing up some of their top prospects such as Colt Keith and Justyn-Henry Malloy, but Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris obviously does not believe they are ready.

Lipcius To Get His Shot

For Lipcius, the air is thick with anticipation as he is poised to make his debut in the big league. The 25-year-old's journey from being a third-round pick from the University of Tennessee in 2019 to displaying exemplary plate discipline in 2022 for Erie and Toledo speaks volumes of his potential. In 2023, he showcased his versatility, playing various positions and boasting a commendable .272 batting average.

Another Chance For Diaz

In 2021, Diaz showcased his skills in 25 games with the San Diego Padres, delivering an impressive 46 strikeouts in 42 innings and recording a 3.64 ERA. Hailing from the Dominican Republic, Diaz began his professional journey with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011, signing as an undrafted free agent. His journey took a turn when, after being picked by the Minnesota Twins in the Rule 5 draft, he was subsequently traded to the Padres.

However, as Diaz is set to join the ranks, the Detroit Tigers will have to orchestrate a corresponding roster move before their Chicago face-off against the White Sox.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)