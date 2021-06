Sharing is caring!

Don’t look now but Detroit Tigers‘ top prospect Spencer Torkelson is mashing with the West Michigan Whitecaps.

On Friday night, Tork continued his hot streak by blasting his fifth home run in 29 games with the Whitecaps.

Take a look as Torkelson hits a rocket that ends up on the other side of the center field fence.

Spencer Torkelson is swinging a HOT bat. Another home run tonight. 3-3 in the @wmwhitecaps game. pic.twitter.com/H5aLIwbrrZ — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 12, 2021