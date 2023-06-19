In a Father's Day trade, the Detroit Tigers acquired RHP Blair Calvo from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for cash considerations. In a corresponding move, the Tigers designated righty Braden Bristo for assignment to create space for Calvo. The Tigers have optioned Calvo to Triple-A Toledo.

Key Points

The Rockies designated Calvo for assignment to make room for catcher Jorge Alfaro.

Calvo, who made his MLB debut this season, has struggled in Triple-A but has shown potential beyond his statistics.

Calvo's addition provides depth to the Tigers' relief corps, allowing the team to keep their bullpen fresh.

Detroit Tigers trade for Blair Calvo

Calvo made his Major League Baseball debut earlier this season with the Rockies, delivering a scoreless outing in his lone appearance. However, his performance in Triple-A has been less than stellar, with a 7.43 ERA over 23 innings for the Albuquerque Isotopes, Colorado's Triple-A affiliate. Despite the poor results. With the addition of Calvo, the Tigers gain valuable bullpen depth. As the Tigers look ahead to the second half of the season, the presence of pitchers like Calvo provides crucial relief depth, allowing the team to keep their bullpen fresh.

Bottom Line – Bolstering the Bullpen

The Tigers' acquisition of Calvo represents a calculated move to enhance their bullpen depth. Despite Calvo's challenges in Triple-A, his major league debut showcased his potential, making him an appealing addition to the Tigers' roster. With a solid bullpen being crucial for success in the long MLB season, the Tigers recognize the importance of keeping their relief corps fresh and capable.