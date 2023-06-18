Detroit Tigers hold on vs. Twins despite a ‘mess’ of an 8th inning

Make it a series victory for the Detroit Tigers over their division rival Minnesota Twins thanks to their 6-4 win at Target Field. Despite a furious rallying attempt by the host Twins, Detroit held on to earn their 30th victory of 2023. They are now 30-40 overall and five games back of the Twins for the American League Central Division lead.

Detroit navigated through a furious comeback attempt from Minnesota

Back-to-back home runs from Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter helped propel the Tigers to put five runs on the scoreboard during the 5th inning, building up a comfortable 6-1 lead. But things got dicey when Alex Lange found himself in a jam after hitting two batters, surrendering a walk and RBI double, and tossing a wild pitch that added a run on the board.

- Advertisement -

“That eighth inning was a mess from the beginning, obviously,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “I’m really proud of this group, so I don’t want the eighth-inning stress to be the story of the day. I think the way that our guys handled the bullpen day, the way that we hung in there on offense and had a really big inning is a really good testament to winning three out of four on the road, which is hard to do.”

Jason Foley would deliver a clutch save

It would be Jason Foley entering the game and calmly navigating through the threat and picking up a well-earned save.

“Sometimes it’s tough to come back when you spend all your emotional energy or a freak-out or something like that,” Foley said. “I just knew there was a pretty decent chance with only two guys down there (in the bullpen) and one of them throwing two earnings yesterday, I was probably going to go back out. So I figured I’d just try to stay focused as much as I could.

“I figured I’d go back out there with a clean inning and no one on and a two-run lead, and I’d just attack the zone, throw strikes and see what happens.”

Wrapping It Up: The Tigers are returning home

It won't be long before the Tigers see the Twins again, as they'll be in town later this week for a three-game series. But before that, the Tigers will be taking on another divisional foe in the Kansas City Royals, who hold the worst record in the American League Central.

- Advertisement -

Taking three of four from the Twins will be a huge confidence boost, and we hope the Tigers can make the most of it as they have an opportunity to make some serious ground in the division chase.