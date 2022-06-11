Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers trade Phillies for P Michael Mariot

According to a report from Todd Zolecki, the Detroit Tigers have completed a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Zolecki is reporting the Tigers have acquired RHP Michael Mariot from the Phillies in exchange for cash considerations.

Detroit Tigers acquire Michael Mariot from Phillies

Mariot, who has not pitched in the Majors since 2016, has appeared in 44 career games, posting a 2-0 record with a 5.98 ERA.

So far in 2022 in 11 starts in Triple A, Mariot is 4-1 with a 4.68 ERA.

As we know, the Detroit Tigers certainly need help when it comes to their starting pitching as most of their starting rotation is on the injured list, including Casey Mize, who is going to have Tommy John surgery.

Here is the video of Tigers manager A.J. Hinch breaking the news that Mize will need Tommy John surgery to repair the ligament in his throwing arm.

“I’m very sad for Casey and for all the work he’s put in,” Hinch said in the Tigers’ dugout. “But I think having a resolution to this is the No. 1 key. He knows the problem and he knows the answer. He knows what the road ahead will be like and he knows the success stories from this surgery. He’s very OK with knowing these are the facts, this is what I have to do.”

Tommy John Surgery For Casey Mize?

