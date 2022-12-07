Detroit Tigers trade RP Joe Jimenez to Atlanta Braves

The Joe Jimenez era is over with the Detroit Tigers. Just moments ago, the Tigers announced they have traded Jimenez and cash considerations to the Atlanta Braves. In exchange for Jimenez, the Tigers have acquired 3B/OF Justyn-Henry Malloy and LHP Jake Higginbotham. Jimenez, who is now 27, has been pitching for the Tigers for the past six seasons. During that time, he was 19-19 with 20 saves and a 5.24 ERA in 297 games pitched. During the 2022 season, Jimenez was 3-2 with a 3.49 ERA. He struck out 77 batters and walked 13 in 56.2 innings of work.

Malloy, who is just 22, was selected by the Braves in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. During the 2022 season (with 3 minor league teams), Malloy batted .289 with 17 home runs and 81 RBIs in 133 games played.

Higginbotham, who is 26, was originally selected by the Braves in the 11th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. During the 2022 season, he was 2-5 with a 5.26 ERA in 48 games with the Double-A Mississippi Braves.