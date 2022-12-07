Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers trade RP Joe Jimenez to Atlanta Braves

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Joe Jimenez era in Detroit is over
  • The Tigers have traded Jimenez to the Braves

The Joe Jimenez era is over with the Detroit Tigers. Just moments ago, the Tigers announced they have traded Jimenez and cash considerations to the Atlanta Braves. In exchange for Jimenez, the Tigers have acquired 3B/OF Justyn-Henry Malloy and LHP Jake Higginbotham. Jimenez, who is now 27, has been pitching for the Tigers for the past six seasons. During that time, he was 19-19 with 20 saves and a 5.24 ERA in 297 games pitched. During the 2022 season, Jimenez was 3-2 with a 3.49 ERA. He struck out 77 batters and walked 13 in 56.2 innings of work.

This week's hottest stories
BREAKING NEWS: Detroit Tigers trade...
Joe Jimenez Detroit Tigers

Who did the Detroit Tigers get in exchange for Joe Jimenez?

In exchange for Jimenez, the Tigers have acquired 3B/OF Justyn-Henry Malloy and LHP Jake Higginbotham.

Featured Videos

Malloy, who is just 22, was selected by the Braves in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. During the 2022 season (with 3 minor league teams), Malloy batted .289 with 17 home runs and 81 RBIs in 133 games played.

Detroit Tigers Joe Jimenez
Via Baseball-Reference

Higginbotham, who is 26, was originally selected by the Braves in the 11th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. During the 2022 season, he was 2-5 with a 5.26 ERA in 48 games with the Double-A Mississippi Braves.

Detroit Tigers,Joe Jimenez

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Stetson Bennett Michigan Average Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws shade at Michigan
Next Article Detroit Tigers,Joe Jimenez Can The Lions Roar and Finish the Season on a High?
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Tigers,Joe Jimenez
Can The Lions Roar and Finish the Season on a High?
General Topic
Joe Jimenez Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers trade RP Joe Jimenez to Atlanta Braves
Detroit Tigers News
Stetson Bennett Michigan
Average Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws shade at Michigan
U of M
Detroit Tigers Mason Englert
Detroit Tigers acquire RHP Mason Englert from Texas Rangers
Detroit Tigers News
Lost your password?