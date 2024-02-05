Detroit Tigers Unveil 2024 Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

On Deck: The Detroit Tigers unveil their upcoming 2024 Spring Training broadcast schedule

The Detroit Tigers showed considerable progress in the 2023 season and are poised to advance further in their rebuilding journey under the leadership of President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris, in 2024. With the turn of the calendar to the new year, the team is now preparing to gather for Spring Training in Lakeland, Florida. And for fans who can't wait to tune in for the action, the team has announced their Spring Training broadcast schedule.

Pitchers and catchers will report to Lakeland on 2/14, followed by the rest of the team

Tigers pitchers and catchers are set to report to Lakeland in less than two weeks, on February 14, with the first full-squad workout coming days later on February 19. Furthermore, they will begin Grapefruit League play against the New York Yankees just 10 days after the pitchers and catchers report.

The Detroit Tigers unveil their 2024 Spring Training broadcast schedule

Earlier today, the Tigers released their broadcast schedule for Spring Training and Grapefruit League play. Their first game will take place, as mentioned, against the Yankees on February 24 from Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium:

Spring Training baseball is on deck!



Check out our broadcast schedule for details on how to tune in to Tigers Grapefruit League games. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/utpMuiDkCf — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 5, 2024

Bottom Line: Can the Tigers make a postseason run?

Almost a complete decade has passed since the Tigers last graced the playoffs, a feat achieved in tandem with their last American League Central Division-winning season in 2014.

In the upcoming 2024 season, the team is projected to contend with the rival Minnesota Twins for the division crown. The Tigers are placing their hopes on a blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned talent, aiming to embark on a journey toward postseason play.