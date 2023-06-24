Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins game moved up due to weather

According to the Detroit Tigers, Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins has been moved to 12:10 p.m. due to forecasted inclement weather.

From Tigers:

“Due to forecasted inclement weather, Sunday's game between the Tigers and Twins at Comerica Park has been moved up to 12:10 PM. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Detroit and also available on 97.1 The Ticket and the Tigers radio network. Tickets for the originally scheduled 1:40 PM game for tomorrow are still valid for the 12:10 PM game. Please visit tigers.com for more information.”

Bottom Line: Hanging around

As it stands, the Tigers are hanging around in the American League Central as they are 5.5 games behind the Twins for first place. The Tigers will host the Twins tonight at 7:15 p.m. ET at Comerica Park.