Detroit Tigers waive Jose Cisnero.

According to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Detroit Tigers have made a decision on RP Jose Cisnero. Just moments ago, Rosenthal tweeted out a list of players placed on waivers, and Cisnero's name is on the list. If Cisnero is claimed by a team that makes the playoffs, he would be eligible to pitch.

Why it Matters

After an outstanding 2022 season, where Cisnero posted a microscopic 1.08 ERA in 28 games with the Tigers, Cisnero has struggled in 2023. In fact, in 54 appearances, he has posted a 5.36 ERA. The 34-year-old reliever will now have an opportunity to be picked up by another team.

Cisnero's Time In Detroit: By The Numbers

Originally acquired by the Tigers prior to the 2019 season, Cisnero appeared in a total of 213 games with Detroit. During those games, he posted the following stats:

  • 3.77 ERA
  • 200.1 IP
  • 6 saves
  • 215 strikeouts
  • 99 walks
TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Unexpected Waiver Decision: The Detroit Tigers have made a surprising move concerning Relief Pitcher (RP) Jose Cisnero. Despite having a commendable 2022 season, Cisnero's name has surfaced on the recent waiver list.
  2. The Dual Faces of Performance: Following a stellar 2022 season, where he boasted an impressive 1.08 ERA over 28 games, the 2023 season painted a stark contrast. The reliever, now 34, struggled to maintain consistency, recording a 5.36 ERA in 54 games.
  3. Reflecting on Cisnero's Detroit Tenure: Over his Detroit stint, he appeared in 213 games, impressively maintaining a 3.77 ERA, delivering 200.1 innings pitched, and clinching 6 saves.

