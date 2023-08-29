Detroit Tigers waive Jose Cisnero
According to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Detroit Tigers have made a decision on RP Jose Cisnero. Just moments ago, Rosenthal tweeted out a list of players placed on waivers, and Cisnero's name is on the list. If Cisnero is claimed by a team that makes the playoffs, he would be eligible to pitch.
Why it Matters
After an outstanding 2022 season, where Cisnero posted a microscopic 1.08 ERA in 28 games with the Tigers, Cisnero has struggled in 2023. In fact, in 54 appearances, he has posted a 5.36 ERA. The 34-year-old reliever will now have an opportunity to be picked up by another team.
Cisnero's Time In Detroit: By The Numbers
Originally acquired by the Tigers prior to the 2019 season, Cisnero appeared in a total of 213 games with Detroit. During those games, he posted the following stats:
- 3.77 ERA
- 200.1 IP
- 6 saves
- 215 strikeouts
- 99 walks
