Detroit Tigers Week in Numbers: Baez, Beets, Battlestar Galactica

When a team loses five out of six games in a week, there generally aren’t many highlights to speak of. That’s pretty much the case for the Detroit Tigers this week. The week started with a visit from the Houston Astros, in which Detroit kindly gave Houston three wins. After an off day on Thursday, they hosted the Chicago White Sox for a weekend series. Detroit took the series opener on Thursday but proceeded to drop the remaining two. The win came at the hands of a Victor Reyes walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning.

Embed from Getty Images

As far as individual stats go, a lot of players had rough weeks. Take your pick for who had the worst week. Riley Greene went 4-22, striking out nine times. Harold Castro rocked an 0-14 this week. Ryan Kreidler has found himself in an 0-15 slump. Spencer Torkelson went 2-19 this week. The list goes on, and on.

The two overall positives that immediately come to mind for the week are Javier Baez and Matt Manning. Baez had himself quite a week at the dish, collecting exactly 10 hits in the six games played. Most notable were the triple and two home runs he hit. He was without a doubt the offensive player of the week for Detroit. His struggles in the field have continued, however. He collected three more errors this week, taking his already league-leading total to 26. The next closest individual is 18. Yikes.

On the pitching side of it, Manning had the best individual performance this week. He went seven scoreless innings on Friday against the White Sox. He was given a no-decision after Joe Jimenez blew the lead, but the team pulled out the victory in the end.

That’s it for the weekly recap, here is what the week looked like in numbers.

Total runs scored: 15

Total runs allowed: 32

Team batting average: .171

Team on-base percentage: .264

Starters ERA: 5.29

Bullpen ERA: 5.03

Detroit Tigers Individual Batting Stats

Embed from Getty Images

Riley Greene: 4-22, a run scored, an RBI, 4 walks, 9 strikeouts. Season batting average: .251, on-base percentage: .316

Willi Castro: 2-11, a double, a home run, 2 runs scored, 2 RBIs, a walk, 6 strikeouts, a sacrifice hit. Season batting average: .240, on-base percentage: .285

Harold Castro: 0-14, 5 strikeouts, ground into a double play, an error in the field. Season batting average: .263, on-base percentage: .293

Javier Baez: 10-20, a triple, 2 home runs, 4 runs scored, 3 RBIs, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts, a stolen base, 3 errors in the field. Season batting average: .241, on-base percentage: .283

Eric Haase: 3-18, a double, an RBI, a walk, 8 strikeouts. Season batting average: .247, on-base percentage: .297

Kerry Carpenter: 2-15, an RBI, a walk, 8 strikeouts. Season batting average: .250, on-base percentage: .312

Spencer Torkelson: 2-19, a run scored, an RBI, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts, ground into a double play. Season batting average: .203, on-base percentage: .291

Jeimer Candelario: 1-13, an RBI, 4 strikeouts, a sacrifice fly. Season batting average: .201, on-base percentage: .259

Kody Clemens: 2-6, a run scored, a home run, an RBI, a strikeout. Season batting average: .150, on-base percentage: .205

Ryan Kreidler: 0-15, a run scored, 5 strikeouts, a sacrifice hit. Season batting average: .167, on-base percentage: .217

Tucker Barnhart: 1-7, a double, a run scored, a strikeout. Season batting average: .209, on-base percentage: .274

Jonathan Schoop: 2-11, a double, a home run, a run scored, an RBI, a strikeout. Season batting average: .201, on-base percentage: .234

Victor Reyes: 2-12, 2 RBIs, 3 strikeouts, ground into a double play, a sacrifice fly. Season batting average: .265, on-base percentage: .296

Akil Baddoo: 2-10, 2 triples, 3 runs scored, 3 walks, 4 walks, a stolen base, caught stealing. Season batting average: .182, on-base percentage: .271

Please enable JavaScript Will Justin Verlander return to the Motor City?

Detroit Tigers Individual Pitching Stats

Embed from Getty Images

Eduardo Rodriguez: 11 1/3 innings pitched, 12 hits against, 7 runs allowed (all earned), 3 walks, 9 strikeouts, a wild pitch, a hit batter. 0-1 record for the week. Season ERA: 4.35, WHIP: 1.33

Drew Hutchison: 10 innings pitched, 16 hits against, 10 runs allowed (all earned), 2 walks, 6 strikeouts, 3 home runs allowed. 0-2 record this week. Season ERA: 4.59, WHIP: 1.47

Joey Wentz: 4 innings pitched, 4 hits against, 2 runs allowed (both earned), a walk, 5 strikeouts, a home run allowed, a wild pitch, a hit batter. 0-1 record this week. Season ERA: 4.15, WHIP: 1.04

Matt Manning: 7 innings pitched, 3 hits against, 5 strikeouts, 0 runs allowed. Season ERA: 3.28, WHIP: 1.13

Alex Lange: 2 2/3 innings pitched, 6 strikeouts, a hit batter. 1-0 record for the week. Season ERA: 3.83, WHIP: 1.24

Joe Jimenez: 1 inning pitched, 3 hits against, 2 runs allowed (both earned). Season ERA: 3.21, WHIP: 1.05

Andrew Chafin: 2 innings pitched, 3 hits against, 3 runs allowed (2 earned), a walk, a home run allowed. Season ERA: 3.06, WHIP: 1.06

Jason Foley: 2 innings pitched, 2 hits against, a run allowed (earned), a strikeout, a home run allowed. Season ERA: 3.23, WHIP: 1.26

Jose Cisnero: 2 innings pitched, a hit against, 2 strikeouts. Season ERA: 1.45, WHIP: 1.23

Garrett Hill: 4 innings pitched, 3 hits against, 3 runs allowed (all earned), 3 walks, 5 strikeouts, a wild pitch. Season ERA: 4.19, WHIP: 1.34

Daniel Norris: 2 innings pitched, 2 strikeouts. Season ERA: 4.64, WHIP: 1.36

Will Vest: 2 innings pitched, 3 hits against, 2 runs allowed (both earned), 2 strikeouts, a hit batter. Season ERA: 3.77, WHIP: 1.26

Gregory Soto: 2 innings pitched, 2 hits against, 2 runs allowed (1 earned), a strikeout. 0-1 record this week. Season ERA: 3.50, WHIP: 1.39

Detroit Tigers Injury Report (according to ESPN.com)

SP Casey Mize – 60-day IL (elbow)

SP Spencer Turnbull – 60-day IL (elbow)

RP Kyle Funkhouser – 60-day IL (shoulder)

SP Alex Faedo – day-to-day (out for the season – hip surgery)

SP Tarik Skubal – 60-day IL (elbow)

C Jake Rogers – 60-day IL (elbow)

SP Rony Garcia – 60-day IL (shoulder)

OF Austin Meadows – 60-day IL (Achilles)

SP Beau Brieske – 60-day IL (forearm)

DH Miguel Cabrera – 10-day IL (biceps) – expected to be activated before Monday’s game

Detroit Tigers: The Week Ahead

Six games for the Tigers in the coming week, all on the road. Monday-Wednesday will feature a three-game series at Camden Yards with the Baltimore Orioles. Thursday will be an off day. They will then head to the Windy City for a three-game weekend series with the Chicago White Sox.