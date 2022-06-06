Detroit Tigers The Week That Was: Tarik Skubal Dominating

There are a plethora of words that could be used to describe the week it has been for the Detroit Tigers. Interesting… polarizing… frustrating… *%&$*$%* (or “insert expletive here”) are some of the first that comes to mind. Halfway through the week, we had watched the team dominate a five-game series against the Minnesota Twins, a series in which Detroit took four out of five games against the leaders of the American League Central. Of course, the week did not end in such a favorable fashion.

Detroit’s trip to New York was humbling and showed that the Yankees had been one of the best teams in baseball this year for a reason. The Yankees swept that series and TWICE came within just a few outs of throwing a perfect game against Detroit.

With the ups and downs of the team as a whole, it goes without saying that the individual players also had frustrating weeks as well. Spencer Torkelson started the week on a tear, finding hits in six of his first eight at-bats of the week. He closed the week with just one hit in the next 19 at-bats.

Kody Clemens was brought up in an attempt to light a fire under the team. Instead, he is off to an 0-12 (plus a walk) start to his major league career. Javier Baez struck out eight times over the last week and didn’t even play in every game. Alas, I digress for now. We’ll cover the individual stats from top to bottom in a bit.

Tarik Skubal continued to impress, going seven innings in his only appearance of the week, allowing nothing more than two hits and a walk. On the other side of that coin, youngster Elvin Rodriguez allowed ten earned runs in his start against the Yankees… all of which were earned.

Since our last edition, the team has at least tread water with a 4-4 record (double-header on Tuesday). They had a chance to win the final game of the series against the Yankees but could not hold on to a one-run eighth-inning lead.

I think it’s pretty easy to say that Daz Cameron likely had the top moment of the week, blasting a two-run home run (his first of the season) in the bottom of the eighth inning on Thursday, giving the Tigers the 3-2 lead that they ultimately held on to in the victory.

Let’s dive into the numbers from the last week of Detroit Tigers baseball.

Detroit Tigers team stats

Runs scored: 25

Runs allowed: 36

Team batting average: .202

Team on-base percentage: .250

Starting pitcher ERA: 5.57

Bullpen ERA: 1.58

Team record: 21-33, 10 games out of first place in the American League Central

Detroit Tigers batting stats

Harold Castro: 4-25, 2 doubles, 1 rbi, 1 run, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts, and an error. Season batting average: .286, on-base percentage: .303

Jonathan Schoop: 9-30, 2 doubles, a triple, a home run, 7 RBIs, 2 runs, a walk, 7 strikeouts, 2 errors. Season batting average: .192, on-base percentage: .233

Javier Baez: 5-23, 2 doubles, 2 rbi, a run, 8 strikeouts, grounded into a double play, an error. Season batting average: .198, on-base percentage: .234

Miguel Cabrera: 7-20, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts. Season batting average: .301, on-base percentage: .345

Jeimer Candelario: 3-25, a triple, 4 runs, 2 rbi, a walk, 6 strikeouts, an error. Season batting average: .181, on-base percentage: .236

Spencer Torkelson: 7-27, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts, grounded into 2 double plays. Season batting average: .191, on-base percentage: .291

Eric Haase: 1-10, 2 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts, an error. Season batting average: .167, on-base percentage: .235

Kody Clemens: 0-12, 1 run, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts. Season batting average: .000, on-base percentage: .077

Willi Castro: 6-31, 2 doubles, 2 rbi, 6 strikeouts, hit by 2 pitches, a stolen base, caught stealing once, and an error. Season batting average: .252, on-base percentage: .296

Daz Cameron: 4-17, 1 home run, 2 doubles, 4 rbi, 1 run, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts, hit by a pitch, a stolen base. Season batting average: .208, on-base percentage: .283

Tucker Barnhart: 2-16, 1 run, 1 rbi, 5 strikeouts. Season batting average: .226, on-base percentage: .258

Derek Hill: 3-14, 1 home run, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts. Season batting average: .228, on-base percentage: .271

Detroit Tigers pitching stats

Beau Brieske: 11 2/3 innings pitched, 9 hits allowed, 6 runs (all earned), 3 walks, 11 strikeouts, 5 home runs allowed. 0-1 record. Season ERA: 4.93, WHIP (Walks and hits divided by innings pitched): 1.29

Rony Garcia: 10 innings pitched, 11 hits allowed, 8 runs allowed (all earned), 2 walks, 11 strikeouts, 2 home runs allowed. 0-1 record. Season ERA: 4.50, WHIP: 1.00

Joey Wentz: 4 innings pitched (left early with injury), 1 hit allowed, 4 strikeouts. Season ERA: 8.10, WHIP: 1.50

Elvin Rodriguez: 4 1/3 innings pitched, 11 hits allowed, 10 runs (all earned), 2 walks, 4 strikeouts, 4 home runs allowed. 0-1 record. Season ERA: 10.13, WHIP: 1.69

Alex Faedo: 5 innings pitched, 5 hits allowed, 2 runs (both earned), 5 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.09, WHIP: 1.31

Tarik Skubal: 7 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts. 1-0 record. Season ERA: 2.15, WHIP: 0.95

Wily Peralta: 2 innings pitched, 2 walks, 1 strikeout. 1-0 record. Season ERA: 0.81, WHIP: 1.25

Andrew Chafin: 2 1/3 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts. Season ERA: .277, WHIP: 1.23

Jason Foley: 3 1/3 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 4 strikeouts. Season ERA: 2.70, WHIP: 1.14

Michael Fulmer: 2.13 innings pitched, 1 run allowed (unearned), 1 walk, 4 strikeouts. Season ERA: 2.70, WHIP: 1.10

Drew Carlton: 3 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 2 runs (both unearned), 4 strikeouts. Season ERA: 2.70, WHIP: 0.60

Jacob Barnes: 2 2/3 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 2 runs (both earned), 2 walks, 2 strikeouts. Season ERA: 5.68, WHIP: 1.37

Joe Jimenez: 2 2/3 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 1 run (earned), 2 walks, 3 strikeouts. 1-0 record. Season ERA: 3.26, WHIP 1.03

Will Vest: 2 innings pitched, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts. Season ERA: 1.89, WHIP: 0.63

Alex Lange: 3 2/3 innings pitched, 4 hits, 2 runs (one earned), 4 walks, 3 strikeouts. 1-0 record. Season ERA: 1.61, WHIP: 1.03

Harold Castro: 1 inning pitched, 2 hits, 1 run (earned), 1 walk. Season ERA: 9.00, WHIP: 3.00

Gregory Soto: 3 1/3 innings pitched, 2 hits, 1 run (unearned), 3 strikeouts, 2 saves. 0-1 record. Season ERA: 1.89, WHIP: 1.16

Detroit Tigers injury report (according to ESPN.com)

OF Robbie Grossman – 10-day IL (neck)

OF Austin Meadows – 10-day IL (vertigo)

SP Eduardo Rodriguez – 15-day IL (rib cage)

SP Casey Mize – 60-day IL (elbow)

RP Jose Cisnero – 60-day IL (shoulder)

OF Victor Reyes – 10-day IL (quadriceps)

SP Matt Manning – 10-day IL (shoulder)

RP Kyle Funkhouser – 60-day IL (shoulder)

SP Michael Pineda – 15-day IL (finger)

SP Spencer Turnbull – 60-day IL (elbow)

C Jake Rogers – 60-day IL (forearm)

THE WEEK AHEAD

Only five games in the coming week. Two in Pittsburgh (Tuesday and Wednesday), then back in Detroit for a three-game series with Toronto (Friday, Saturday, Sunday).

