Daz Cameron launches game-winning home run as Tigers beat Twins [Video]

Just when it seemed like the Detroit Tigers were down and out this afternoon at Comerica Park against their divisional rival Minnesota Twins, it was Daz Cameron stepping up to the plate – literally.

Cameron launched a 420 foot home run in the 8th inning, a two-run shot that would eventually power the Tigers to a 3-2 victory and securing four victories in their last five against the Twins. Meanwhile, they’ve now won seven of their past nine games to improve to 21-30 so far in 2022.

Did the @tigers just take the lead in the 8th?! DAZ. RIGHT.#DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/xMEjKh6M0n — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) June 2, 2022

Thursday’s game marked another strong start from Alex Faedo, who became the 1st MLB pitcher in nine years to pitch at least five innings and allow no more than two runs in each of his first six games.

For Cameron, it was his first home run of the season, and it couldn’t have come at a more opportune time.

Daz Cameron came through in the clutch for the Tigers

“Just to come up and get a pitch to hit and drive it. I put a good swing on it and hit it well – I’m glad we came away with it,” Cameron said afterward. “The wind has been carrying here and there, but to see the ball carry, I thought it had a chance after seeing the flag blowing in the wind.”

“There’s going to be some good vibes in the clubhouse, everyone will be screaming and yelling about a good win. It’s always good to win, man. It’s great, we love the atmosphere.”

The Tigers now head onto the road for a series against the New York Yankees that begins tomorrow night starting at 7:05 PM EST.

