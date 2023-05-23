Detroit Tigers win first game of series against Royals thanks to Javier Baez

The Detroit Tigers picked up an extra-inning win against the Kansas City Royals by a score of 8-5 to get their three-game series off on the right foot. Michael Lorenzen got the start for Detroit and gave up five runs. Matt Vierling picked up four RBI for Detroit and the game would go to extra where Javier Baez came up clutch with a bases-clearing double.

Going Deeper on Detroit Tigers win

The Detroit Tigers have a record of 11-7 in May after last night, and that’s been in large put due to their trio of Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene, and Javier Baez. Last night, Baez delivered the blow to the Royals with that bases-clearing double in the tenth. Baez had this to say about his at-bat in the tenth.

“To be honest, it's the best feeling in the world, I'm just happy that I got good contact and got the win for my team. With the bases loaded, they don't want to throw ball one, so I was ready. I was trying to be on time and get a good pitch to hit.” – Javier Baez

Back on April 13th, Javier Baez was benched in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays for not running out a fly ball that was a double, and then he had a base running blunder on a ball hit by Spencer Torkelson and would be thrown out at second base after the ball was caught. Since the benching, Javier Baez has a slash line of .276/.328/.398 with three home runs and 21 RBI. Baez has also posted a wRC+ of 104 and has a 0.8 WAR. Detroit Tigers Manager AJ Hinch had this to say about Baez’s approach at the plate.

“He's just worried about seeing the ball and getting good pitches to hit, and the results are going to be what they are, think his reaction and his temperament during this has been very steady. … I think Javy has been as even-keel as he's been in the two years I've had him at not getting those hits and not getting those pitches and staying very, very disciplined to still have good at-bats.” – AJ Hinch

Detroit Tigers Big Picture

Up until last night, Michael Lorenzen had been throwing the ball well for the Detroit Tigers, but last night, he had a rough outing going 5.2 innings, giving up five runs on five hits; he walked two and struck out five. It was Lorenzen’s worst start since April 26th, in which he posted somewhat similar numbers against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Tigers will be back at it tonight against the Royals as they will look to secure a series win over an American League Central division rival and their ace Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the mound looking to get back on track after struggling in his last outing.