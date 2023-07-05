Did Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman just block Simon Edvinsson?

The recent activity of Detroit Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman during the initial free agency period has raised questions about the future of the team's top prospects. Among them is Simon Edvinsson, a young defenseman who spent the majority of last season in the AHL before earning a late-season opportunity with the Red Wings. With the addition of players like Gostisbehere and Holl, who solidify the team's top six, some wonder if Edvinsson's path to the NHL may be blocked.

Did Yzerman just block Simon Edvinsson?

In response to these concerns, Steve Yzerman expressed his high hopes for Simon Edvinsson while acknowledging that he is not ready to place him in a top-six role. Yzerman emphasized the possibility of Edvinsson impressing during training camp and preseason, potentially forcing his way into the lineup. However, Yzerman made it clear that he is not prepared to guarantee a top-six spot for the young defenseman at this stage.

“We have high hopes for Simon,” Yzerman said via The Athletic. “And I’m not prepared to put him on the team in a top-six role, certainly I don’t think it’s beyond the (realm of) possibility that Simon comes in and has an outstanding training camp, an outstanding preseason, simply forces his way into the lineup. That’s what I think every one of us … would love to see, and if that happens, that’s great and we’ll figure it out. But at this stage to say we’re going to put him right in the top six, I’m not prepared to say that.”

Bottom Line – Uncertainty Shapes the Future

The future of Simon Edvinsson with the Detroit Red Wings remains uncertain as he navigates his path to the NHL. While Yzerman's comments suggest that Edvinsson faces challenges in securing a top-six role, they also highlight the potential for him to defy expectations and force his way into the lineup.