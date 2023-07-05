Steve Yzerman explains plan to address Detroit Red Wings’ biggest issue

The 2023 NHL Draft and the initial wave of the NHL Free-Agency period have concluded, but Detroit Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman recognizes that his work is far from over. In a media interaction, Yzerman addressed the remaining needs of the Red Wings, highlighting their desire to bolster their offensive capabilities. Yzerman emphasized the importance of scoring goals while acknowledging the need for improved defensive performance, stronger special teams, and increased offensive contributions from the entire roster.

Steve Yzerman explains plan to address Red Wings' scoring issues

Yzerman mentioned key players like Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond, and J.T. Compher as potential contributors to the team's scoring output. Looking ahead, Yzerman expressed the possibility of exploring more free-agent signings or potential trades to further enhance the team's offensive prowess.

“Our needs, we'd like to score more. How we do that, I think the general consensus is the Red Wings need to score. We need to keep the puck out of our net and be better defensively, and for our special teams to be better. I'm counting collectively on the entire group and roster we have now for everyone to chip in on the offense, which will help us. Getting Robby Fabbri back healthy, Lucas Raymond is a year older. J.T. Compher coming into the mix and chipping in.”

“Collectively, I expect us to improve a little bit, but it's probably still not where we'd all like it to be, so we'll continue in the offseason here to see what, if anything – whether it be through some more free-agents that are still out there, or even look at potential trades.”

“Generally after July 1 and 2, things settle down, and teams re-evaluate where they are and what they need to do. For various reasons, we may have to make a move. We've all kind of settled in after July 1 and 2, kind of knowing now where we go from here, and we'll explore some other opportunities potentially.”

Bottom Line: Aiming for Offensive Revitalization

Steve Yzerman's plan to address the Detroit Red Wings' scoring issues exemplifies his commitment to building a stronger and more competitive team. By prioritizing offensive improvement and encouraging contributions from the entire roster, Yzerman lays the foundation for the team's resurgence.