DJ Chark explains why he came to Detroit Lions

On Sunday, Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark will have the opportunity to take on his former team when the Jacksonville Jaguars come to Ford Field. When the Lions signed Chark to a 1-year, $10 million deal, the hope was that he would come in and immediately provide a vertical thread for the offense. Unfortunately, Chark has missed six games with an injury, and he has really not been able to fully get going. He hopes that changes on Sunday against the Jaguars.

Why did DJ Chark sign with the Detroit Lions?

When the Lions’ schedule was released prior to the start of the 2022 season, Chark had Sunday’s game against his former team circled on his calendar. Now, he says “every game is circled” on his calendar.

“I’ve missed six games, so at this point every game is circled on the calendar,” he said Thursday. “I just want to get out there and show myself what I can do. I’m happy that I was able to get back in time to play in this game, but yeah, for me really every game’s the same. It’s the season’s coming to an end, we have a chance to push further, we’ll see how that goes, but I just want to go out there and showcase my talent and help this team win cause we can.”

Chark said his main reason for leaving Jacksonville and signing with the Lions was for a change of scenery.

“I needed a change in scenery,” Chark said. “Coming up here, just bringing my family up here, meeting new people, I’ve learned a lot in this however many months I’ve been here. Great people, so I think obviously like I said, it was tough with the missing games and being out so long, but I definitely was able to get my swag definitely in training camp and those first few games, and I’m starting to feel better and better now.”

So far in five games with the Lions in 2022, Chark has just nine catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Let’s hope Chark can stay healthy and have a great finish to his 2022 season.