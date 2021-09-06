DSN’s 2021 NFL Playoff results, Super Bowl LVI winner

Earlier this morning, I released my predictions for the order of finish for all 8 NFL divisions, and now it is time to take a look at how I believe the 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LVI will play out.
Here are my predictions for the 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LVI. Let me know what you think!
AFC Seeds
1 Kansas City Chiefs
2 Buffalo Bills
3 Cleveland Browns
4 Tennessee Titans
5 Baltimore Ravens
6 L.A. Chargers
7 Indianapolis Colts
Wild Card Round
Bills over Colts
Browns over Chargers
Titans over Ravens
Divisional Round
Bills over Browns
Chiefs over Chargers
AFC Championship
Chiefs over Bills
NFC Seeds
1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 L.A. Rams
3 Green Bay Packers
4 Dallas Cowboys
5 San Francisco 49ers
6 New Orleans Saints
7 Seattle Seahawks
Wild Card Round
Rams over Seahawks
Packers over Saints
49ers over Cowboys
Divisional Round
Buccaneers over 49ers
Rams over Packers
NFC Championship
L.A. Rams 30, Tampa Bay 27
Super Bowl LVI
Chiefs 34 Rams 30