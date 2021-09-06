DSN’s 2021 NFL Playoff results, Super Bowl LVI winner

Earlier this morning, I released my predictions for the order of finish for all 8 NFL divisions, and now it is time to take a look at how I believe the 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LVI will play out.

Here are my predictions for the 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LVI. Let me know what you think!

AFC Seeds

1 Kansas City Chiefs

2 Buffalo Bills

3 Cleveland Browns

4 Tennessee Titans

5 Baltimore Ravens

6 L.A. Chargers

7 Indianapolis Colts

Wild Card Round

Bills over Colts

Browns over Chargers

Titans over Ravens

Divisional Round

Bills over Browns

Chiefs over Chargers

AFC Championship

Chiefs over Bills

NFC Seeds

1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2 L.A. Rams

3 Green Bay Packers

4 Dallas Cowboys

5 San Francisco 49ers

6 New Orleans Saints

7 Seattle Seahawks

Wild Card Round

Rams over Seahawks

Packers over Saints

49ers over Cowboys

Divisional Round

Buccaneers over 49ers

Rams over Packers

NFC Championship

L.A. Rams 30, Tampa Bay 27

Super Bowl LVI

Chiefs 34 Rams 30

Nation, what do you think?