Duce Staley raves about Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson

Will Kerryon Johnson be a big part of the Detroit Lions moving forward?

That is a question that many have been pondering as a new regime is taking over in Detroit.

Well, if Lions’ new assistant head coach/RBs coach Duce Staley has anything to say about it, Johnson absolutely will be wearing the Honolulu Blue and silver moving forward.

On Friday, Staley joined the POD podcast and he raved about Johnson, calling him a “complete back.”

Duce Staley: "What a a complete back. Kerryon (Johnson) does it all." — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) March 12, 2021

Staley talked about Johnson’s ability to finish blocks, run the ball, and make people miss.

Nation, do you agree with Staley’s analysis of Kerryon Johnson?

