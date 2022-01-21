Dylan Larkin embarrasses Stars defense and scores highlight goal [Video]

GO ahead and throw this one in your highlight reel bank!
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin brought them to their feet at Little Caesars Arena tonight against the Dallas Stars, scoring a beautiful goal midway through the 2nd period to give his team the 3-2 advantage. He stickhandled through the neutral zone and dangled his way past defenseman John Klingberg en route to beating goaltender Brayden Holtby:
#RedWings captain Dylan Larkin remains hot, scoring his 19th goal of the season and giving his team a 3-2 lead! #LGRW @Dylanlarkin39 pic.twitter.com/Ktx4wy4XN1
— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) January 22, 2022
